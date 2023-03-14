Connaught Place will have to wait for its beautification, here’s why

The plan to renovate and upgrade Delhi’s Connaught Place in the face of G20 events is stalled now. The heart of the city is long due for its makeover, but, according to a PTI report, fund crunch is playing a spoilsport.

According to an NDMC official, the entire beautification will cost to the tune of Rs 10 crore. Traders were urged to fund the renovation work, but they are reported to have refused it, citing the reason that the civic body should use tax money. However, the NDMC called spade a spade that the fund cannot be used to renovate Connaught Place as “it is not their market”, reported PTI.

Trying to manage fund

NDMC officials are working on various proposals to collect funds. They are also thinking over CSR funding from private organisations and sponsorship, reported PTI.

The NDMC planned to renovate all the markets falling under its jurisdictions in view of G20 events, said an official and added that the NDMC cannot do the renovation so they are weighing other ways for funding. “We urged the traders to fund the makeover of the market, but they declined it,” he said.

Makeover of Connaught Place needed

Earlier the Connaught Place was refurbished before the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The historic market is now required to undergo the makeover as walls and pillars of the area are stained with beetle-juice and Gutkha. Plasters and paints have started peeling off. An immediate attention is needed at the facade lighting that was installed in 2010.

According to the official, NDMC had taken a budget from the government to carry out the beautification work during the Commonwealth Games 2010, reported PTI.

NDMC should use tax money: Traders

Connaught Place needs entire beautification work including: upkeep of lanes, removing weeds, replacing lighting, pruning trees and whitewashing.

New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargava said that NDMC should use money being collected from the traders in the form of tax to renovate the market.

NDMC has been sent letters several times in this context as traders claim, saying that it was also discussed that big corporate houses could carry out cleaning and whitewashing work at their expenses, reported PTI.

India took charge of the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, which will culminate with a summit in Delhi in September this year. As many as 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be organised during this period.