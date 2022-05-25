Concor working on Rs 500-cr multi-modal logistics park in Gujarat

By Nayan Dave

Container Corporation of India (Concor), a government-owned multi-modal logistics company, is developing a Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Gujarat across nearly 150 acres of land at a cost of `500 crore. The MMLP being developed at Varnama village, nearly 20 km from Vadodara, is also Concor’s first Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal.



The upcoming facility will be near Varnama railway station on the Mumbai-Delhi main line route and will also be close to National Highway (NH) 8. “The project was envisaged in 2014. Due to land acquisition-related issues and the Covid-19 pandemic, the project was delayed. Now, work has almost completed. We are planning to inaugurate the MMLP by the second week of July,” Rajat Gupta, in-charge of the MMLP, said.



Concor has purchased the land through the state’s land acquisition division and the revenue department. Till now, the PSU has spent `350 crore which includes land acquisition expenses, construction of the entire terminal, MMLP, funding of two railway bridge extensions and the Varnama railway station yard. Another `150 crore will be spent for connectivity to the DFC Interchange Yard and development of the approach road.



An Inland Container Depot (ICD), being developed on nearly 30,000 sq m land (7.20 acre), is also part of the upcoming MMLP project.

Going by the growth pattern, containerised traffic is expected to grow by 13% in the first year as the ICD, with full-fledged infrastructure, will be available for trade, against the existing facility which has no warehousing and stuffing facility, Gupta said. He claimed that for Exim trade, the rail-linked ICD would become the nerve centre in Vadodara region for cargo and container movement through road and air, besides rail. More than 600 exporters and importers are expected to be benefited, he added.