Commuting to get more convenient! Work in progress on over 1,000 km metro network in 27 cities, says PM Modi

Work is undergoing on over 1,000 km metro networks.

Soon, commuting will be easier as development work is undergoing on over 1,000 km metro networks in as many as 27 cities across India. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. After performing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II as well as Surat Metro Rail Project, PM Modi said that these metro networks will strengthen the connectivity in the country’s two major business hubs. He was quoted saying in an IE report that the government is developing an integrated urban transport system. According to the PM, the difference between his government’s approach and that of previous governments is the pace of metro rail network expansion across India.

According to PM Modi, before the year 2014, only 225 km of metro line became operational in a period of 10 to 12 years. While more than 450 km of metro line network became operational in the last six years, he said. Both, the Ahmedabad Metro and the Surat Metro projects are expected to provide an eco-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to these two cities in the state of Gujarat.

According to the report, the Phase-II of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project is 28.25 km long. It comprises of two corridors. The corridor-1 of the Phase-II Ahmedabad Metro network is 22.8 km long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. While the corridor-2 is 5.4 km long and is from GNLU to GIFT-city, the report stated. According to an official quoted in the report, the total completion cost of the Phase-II Ahmedabad Metro Rail project is Rs 5,384 crore.

On the other hand, the Metro Rail Project in the city of Surat is 40.35 km long. It consists of two corridors. The corridor-1 of the Surat Metro Rail Project is 21.61 km long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. While corridor-2 of the metro project is 18.74 km long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The overall completion cost of the Surat Metro Rail Project is Rs 12,020 crore, the report added.