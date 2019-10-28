Commuting from Delhi Metro stations to get easier! Uber partners with DMRC to launch Public transport option

To provide last-mile connectivity to Delhi Metro customers, Uber has announced its Public Transport feature in the national capital.

Good news Delhiites! Now, commuting from Delhi Metro stations will be easy. In a bid to provide last-mile connectivity to Delhi Metro customers, Uber has announced its Public Transport feature in the national capital. According to various reports, Uber won a competitive bid and now, the company will be able to expand its operations across 210 Delhi Metro stations, helping metro passengers in the city with last mile connectivity. During the announcement, Uber global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was also present. Thus, Uber users across the city will now see a new Public Transport option, and with this option, they will be able to plan the journey end-to-end.

Once the user opens the Uber app and enters a destination, he/she will see Public Transport as an option alongside UberGo, Premier and Pool. After selecting the Public Transport option, the passenger will be able to see the fastest and cheapest routes to get to their destination. The person will also get real-time schedules as well as departure time for public transportation, including the Delhi Metro schedule, bus schedule, and walking directions. The Uber user will have the option of taking an Uber ride, Uber auto or Uber Moto to the nearest Delhi Metro station. After reaching the destination metro station, he/she will be able to take the Uber option to get to their final destination.

Mangu Singh, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the Delhi Metro network spans over 377 kilometres with a total of 274 metro stations covering not only most parts of Delhi but also the National Capital Region (NCR) cities like Noida, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad, Gurugram, Ballabgarh, Bahadurgarh in Haryana. According to Singh, the move will certainly boost first and last mile connectivity solutions for nearly six million passenger journeys performed in the system daily.