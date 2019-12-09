Commendable! Noida Metro Aqua Line wins IGBC MRTS Platinum Rating for green metro system; details here

All 21 stations of Noida Metro Aqua Line have been awarded the IGBC Platinum Rating

Noida Metro Aqua Line achieves CII IGBC ‘Platinum Rating’: The Noida Metro Aqua Line which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida has achieved the CII IGBC MRTS ‘Platinum Rating’ for an energy-efficient and sustainable metro system. In the 4th national conference on Green Metro Systems together organised by the CII- Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and DMRC, it was announced that all 21 stations of the Noida Metro Aqua Line have been awarded the platinum rating. PD Upadhyay, Executive Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) received the IGBC Green MRTS Platinum rating on behalf of the Noida Metro network at the conference on Green metro systems.

A senior NMRC official at the conference said that the Noida Metro network has been awarded the platinum rating as the stations and other infrastructural facilities on the network fulfill more than 80 per cent of the criteria set by IGBC for achieving the MRTS green metro system. The NMRC official explained that the focus areas of sustainable solutions of the Noida Metro Aqua Line include the following:

Implementation of energy-efficient LED lights on the network

Water harvesting facilities at station depots

Application of solar panels with an installed capacity of 10 megawatt.

Recycling of waste water at depot with zero discharge

OH Pande, Director, Electrical, DMRC and Chairman, Conference of Green Metro System 2019 said that the MRTS rating system for testing public transport has been revised by IGBC, considering the urgent need to address climate change. Now, the MRTS rating for metro system is a model which has been designed exclusively to adopt green methods, in terms of design, operations and maintenance. This IGBC rating is also the world’s first metro rating system on energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor is being planned for extension from Noida Sector-71 to Knowledge Park 5. The Uttar Pradesh government has also approved the extension of the corridor. The extension will provide metro connectivity to densely populated areas such as Gaur City and Noida Extension, making travelling easier for residents of Greater Noida.