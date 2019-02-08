Clean Yamuna water to be reality? Steps taken for Ganga river, may be used to give new life to Yamuna

The policies which were adopted for cleaning the Ganga river can be helpful for cleaning the Yamuna river in Delhi as well. (PTI)

New solutions for cleaning the Yamuna River! Right before the advent of the Kumbh Mela and its festivities, the policies which were adopted for cleaning the Ganga river can be helpful for cleaning the Yamuna river in Delhi as well. In Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela has been organised, a sewage treatment plant was set up so as to stop waste from the bigger sewage pipelines from entering into the Ganga river. In addition to this, certain unique initiatives were also taken to stop the smaller sewage pipelines waste from entering into Ganga, which significantly helped in the purification of the river, according to a Navbharat Times report. Before the Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government had taken several initiatives so that the pilgrims get to take the holy dip in cleaner Ganga water during the festival.

According to the report, out of the 82 sewage pipelines flowing into the Ganga river, an alternative way was chosen for the flow of 36 pipelines opening into the river. These plans were cheaper and took lesser time for completion and implementation. According to local officials, there was an ‘in-situ’ plan among these alternatives. Through this plan, artificial oxygen was used to clean the sewage pipelines coming directly from ashrams. Also, some plants had been grown across these sewage pipelines so that the untreated waste and garbage is collected much before and doesn’t flow into the Ganga river. In this way, the water which flows into the river is not dirty and has enough oxygen content as well.

Another technique similar to this, which was used, is the ‘Geo Synthetic Tube’ technique for cleaning sewage lines. This was implemented with the help of a private firm. In this technique, there are dosing units and synthetic tubes. The sewage water runs through these two units and the untreated waste or garbage is taken to a big drum-sized tube of the Punto bridge. At the bridge, the entire untreated water is purified and the dirt is segregated. The purification process at the tube is done in such a way that it can be released into the Ganga river.

Officials believe that the construction of the sewage treatment plant takes around 20 acres of land and the time taken for the construction is around two and a half years. But with this alternative technique, only 3000 yards of land is required for construction and the plant can be started for work in just a period of 15 days. The cost of cleaning the sewage by this technique is also 12% cheaper than using a sewage treatment plant. Therefore because of this reason, various other plants had been set up in Prayagraj.