Clean Ganga to be a reality soon? Modi government promises to clean 80% of the holy river by March 2019

By: and | Published: December 7, 2018 1:05 PM

Nearly Rs 26,000 crore is being spent on cleaning the river which is highly polluted, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga. In October, Gadkari had set March 2019 as the deadline to clean 80 per cent of the Ganga river.

gangaMarch 2019 is the deadline to clean 80 per cent of the Ganga river under the Narendra Modi-led government (Reuters)

Cleaning Ganga takes priority! Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that 70 to 80 per cent of the Ganga will be cleaned by the end of March 2019. A PTI report quoted Gadkari as saying that by March 2020 the Ganga river will be 100 per cent clean! Nearly Rs 26,000 crore is being spent on cleaning up the holy river which is highly polluted now, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga in association with the states.

In the month of October this year, Gadkari had set March 2019 as the deadline to clean 80 per cent of the Ganga river under the Narendra Modi-led government. He had explained that that along with the cleaning of River Ganga project, the ministry is also working towards completing the construction of ghats and crematoriums by March end. While the government is aiming to complete 70-80% of the Namami Gange project by March 2019, they are aiming March 2020 to complete the entire project.

Recently the Namami Gange project got a huge boost with a 128-year old drain being diverted from river Ganga. According to a Live Hindustan report, the over hundred years old Sisamau drain has been successfully diverted in a challenging task jointly carried out by Uttar Pradesh’s Jal Nigam and Namami Gange engineers.

This means that river Ganga has been freed from the dirt of the largest drain of Asia. The sewage from the 128-year-old Sisamau drain had always been dumped into the river Ganga through Bhairo Ghat. However, the infamous Sisamau drain has now been diverted. Earlier, around 8 crore litres of sewage had been successfully routed. But due to the velocity of the drain, handling the remaining 6 crore litres of sewage was a difficult task. However, with continuous efforts, the remaining sewage has now been finally routed by engineers, according to the report.

An integrated conservation mission, the Namami Gange Programme has been approved as a ‘Flagship Programme’ by Modi government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. The project was launched in a bid to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation as well as rejuvenation of river Ganga. Some of the main pillars of the Namami Gange Programme are sewerage treatment infrastructure, river-front development, river-surface cleaning, bio-diversity, afforestation, public awareness, industrial effluent monitoring and Ganga Gram. The implementation of this programme has been divided into entry-level activities- for immediate visible impact, medium-term activities- that are to be implemented within 5 years and long-term activities- that are to be implemented within 10 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Clean Ganga to be a reality soon? Modi government promises to clean 80% of the holy river by March 2019
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition