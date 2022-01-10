CIDCO to make draft development plan for Khopta New Town notified area

CIDCO has published a notice with the intention of preparing the draft development plan to develop the area with high-class infrastructure.

The Maharashtra government has appointed CIDCO as the special planning authority for the Khopta New Town notified area comprising 32 villages. CIDCO has published a notice with the intention of preparing the draft development plan to develop the area with high-class infrastructure.



The development plan for six villages has already been approved, while that for the remaining 26 villages has to comply with the Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations. Therefore, while preparing the plan for the 26 villages, the development plan for the six villages needs to be revised.



CIDCO has requested gram panchayats to provide complete and up-to-date information on the villages for help in drafting the development plan. The plan will also consider expansion of the villages.Suggestions and objections will be invited from the public at various stages.