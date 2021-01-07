Cidco to hand over Navi Mumbai metro work to Maha Metro

Maha Metro is seeking regulatory approvals from the Research, Designs and Standards Organization, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and Railway Board.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) is handing over the Navi Mumbai Metro Rail project to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro). The Rs 7,633-crore Navi Mumbai rail project which was being implemented by Cidco has faced delays. Maha Metro officials confirmed that they had meetings with Cidco officials regarding this and the Cidco board had approved this. The Maha Metro board will meet to discuss and approve taking over this additional work, the official said.

Maha Metro is currently executing the Pune Metro as well as the Nagpur Metro project. Civil construction work needs to be completed on Line 1 and Maha Metro would have to complete this work and talks have been on with Cidco over this, the Maha Metro official said. This Line 1 was to be completed in January 2021 and was to link Belapur to Taloja. Cidco made this announcement on Tuesday and said it was due to the pandemic and some other issues, work on the stations had lagged. This part of the project was worth around Rs 3,000 crore. The project is being executed in phases with two more lines expected to be added.

Maha Metro has been able to make considerable progress with the Rs 11,400-crore 31-km Pune Metro project. Pune Metro had started much later than the Navi Mumbai project, but Maha Metro MD, Brijesh Dixit said that he was targeting a 2021 start for the Pune Metro operations with half the work on the project already complete. The project will cross significant milestones this year and the first of the coaches will arrive in Pune by May 2021, Dixit said.

The first 6 km trial run from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi Station was completed successfully and is an important milestone for the project, Dixit said.

Maha Metro is seeking regulatory approvals from the Research, Designs and Standards Organization, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety and Railway Board. The work on the elevated corridor 1 is expected to be completed around August 2021 while the underground sections will be completed only in 2022.