CIDCO completes 12-storey tower in Mumbai with advanced precast tech

CIDCO has completed the construction of a 12-storey residential tower with 96 tenements at Bamandongri in Navi Mumbai in just 96 days using world renowned advanced precast technology.

The precast technology is touted as the future of residential towers for mechanised rapid construction with superior quality based on controlled manufacturing in a factory environment.

With this achievement, CIDCO has set a new landmark in mass housing, thereby fulfiling the motto of PMAY scheme ‘housing for all’ in a speediest way.

CIDCO had set a target of ‘Mission 96’, of completing the construction in short time. Accordingly, contractor Larsen & Toubro used precast technology for ultra-rapid construction to build safe and durable homes. Flagged off on 4 April, 2022 the construction of the 12-storey residential tower was completed on 9 July, 2022.

CIDCO has undertaken the mass housing scheme, under PMAY, based on the ‘Transit Oriented Development’. Under the scheme, the work of constructions of tenements for EWS and LIG categories, is in full swing in various nodes of Navi Mumbai.