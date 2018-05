Currently, the Chennai Metro Rail is operated between Koyambedu-Alandur and Little Mount-Chennai Airport.

A Railway team today inspected safety features on Chennai Metro rail’s new routes in the city.

The team, led by Railway Safety Commissioner, Southern circle, K A Manoharan, conducted the inspection on the Shenoy Nagar-Chennai Central and Chennai Central-Nehru Park routes.

After the inspection, the green signal for operating the train on the routes would be given, Manoharan told reporters.

Currently, the Chennai Metro Rail is operated between Koyambedu-Alandur and Little Mount-Chennai Airport.