Chennai Metro see its highest ever ridership in April with over one lakh daily commuters; check details here

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 11:55:23 AM

The entirely underground corridor from Washermanpet to AG DMS covers 6 metro stations in between, namely, Mannadi, Central Metro, High Court, LIC, Government Estate and Thousand Lights metro stations.

chennai metroChennai Metro has seen its highest ever ridership in April 2019.

Chennai Metro: Since the time it began operations in 2015, Chennai Metro has seen its highest ever ridership in April 2019. Interestingly, it was also the first time the daily ridership crossed one lakh. According to a TOI report, on 26 April 2019, two days before workers went on strike, a total of 1.02 lakh people took the metro train services. According to officials, following the commencement of the last leg of phase one from Washermenpet to AG-DMS, covering a section of around 10 km, the monthly patronage of Chennai Metro has jumped by 29%. The entirely underground corridor from Washermanpet to AG DMS covers 6 metro stations, namely, Mannadi, Central Metro, High Court, LIC, Government Estate and Thousand Lights metro stations.

A metro rail official was quoted in the report saying that in the month of January, the monthly patronage touched 17.36 lakh. The last leg of phase one was inaugurated in February. Though metro stations like Thousand Lights and LIC had poor access to the facility with only two entry points instead of four, Chennai Metro rail received a good response in February, with a 26% jump in ridership. The official added that this was also because around 7.3 lakh people took the free metro rides in the first few days after the inauguration of the metro stations in February 2019.

Meanwhile, the phase two project of Chennai Metro, covering a network of 108 km is expected to become operational by the year 2024. According to the web portal of CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited), under the second phase of the project, three new corridors will be developed. It is being expected that the new corridors will decongest the city as well as keep the pollution levels low. The three corridors will include corridor 3 linking Madhavaram Milk Colony to Shozhinganallur, corridor 4 linking Light House to Meenakshi College and corridor 5 linking Madhavaram Milk Colony to CMBT.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Chennai Metro see its highest ever ridership in April with over one lakh daily commuters; check details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition