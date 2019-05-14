Chennai Metro see its highest ever ridership in April with over one lakh daily commuters; check details here

Chennai Metro: Since the time it began operations in 2015, Chennai Metro has seen its highest ever ridership in April 2019. Interestingly, it was also the first time the daily ridership crossed one lakh. According to a TOI report, on 26 April 2019, two days before workers went on strike, a total of 1.02 lakh people took the metro train services. According to officials, following the commencement of the last leg of phase one from Washermenpet to AG-DMS, covering a section of around 10 km, the monthly patronage of Chennai Metro has jumped by 29%. The entirely underground corridor from Washermanpet to AG DMS covers 6 metro stations, namely, Mannadi, Central Metro, High Court, LIC, Government Estate and Thousand Lights metro stations. A metro rail official was quoted in the report saying that in the month of January, the monthly patronage touched 17.36 lakh. The last leg of phase one was inaugurated in February. Though metro stations like Thousand Lights and LIC had poor access to the facility with only two entry points instead of four, Chennai Metro rail received a good response in February, with a 26% jump in ridership. The official added that this was also because around 7.3 lakh people took the free metro rides in the first few days after the inauguration of the metro stations in February 2019. Meanwhile, the phase two project of Chennai Metro, covering a network of 108 km is expected to become operational by the year 2024. According to the web portal of CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited), under the second phase of the project, three new corridors will be developed. It is being expected that the new corridors will decongest the city as well as keep the pollution levels low. The three corridors will include corridor 3 linking Madhavaram Milk Colony to Shozhinganallur, corridor 4 linking Light House to Meenakshi College and corridor 5 linking Madhavaram Milk Colony to CMBT.