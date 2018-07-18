Chennai Metro Rail looks to become more efficient with Trimle Rail Solutions

Solutions would include Trimble R2M real-time remote diagnostics system and Trimble E2M engineering rail asset management system.

Nasdaq-listed Trimble today said that Chennai Metro Rail would implement its Nexala rail asset management solutions to improve overall fleet availability and reliability.

Deploying the Trimble Solutions would enable CMRL improve its real-time status monitoring and analytics capability by accessing up-to-date fleet status, thereby reducing costs and improving safety, the company said in a statement.

To be implemented by Trimble and city-based partner KKM Soft, the project would be ‘one of the first examples of digital real-time, condition-based monitoring to be rolled out by a rail operator.’

Solutions would include Trimble R2M real-time remote diagnostics system and Trimble E2M engineering rail asset management system.

Together these systems would improve Chennai Metro’s ability to make data-driven decisions and streamline maintenance planning and execution, it said.

“Because Trimble’s rail asset lifecycle management products are an inter-operable suite, CMRL will be able to implement a seamless solution that meets their needs”, Trimble’s Rail Solutions Business, General Manager, Tomas Larsson said.