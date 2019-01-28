Chennai Metro phase 1 nears completion, to be thrown open soon! Phase 2 already in works; details here

The stretch of corridor 1, connecting Washermanpet metro station to AG DMS metro station, is most likely to be inaugurated in the next few weeks.

Chennai Metro: Big news for Chennai residents! Travelling across the city is going to be a lot easier and more convenient as soon, the last stretch of Chennai Metro’s phase one project will be thrown open to the public. The stretch of corridor 1, connecting Washermanpet metro station to AG DMS metro station, is most likely to be inaugurated in the next few weeks, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) confirmed to Financial Express Online. The entirely underground corridor stretch will cover 6 metro stations between Washermanpet and AG DMS, namely, Mannadi, High Court, Central Metro, Government Estate, LIC, and Thousand Lights metro stations.

Last month, it was reported that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to offer financial assistance of Rs 20,196 crore for the development of Chennai Metro’s phase two project. The Japanese agency has approved funding the metro stretches of 35.67 km long Madhavaram-Sholinganallur section and 16.34 km long Madhavaram-CMBT section. The total length of stretches that would be funded by JICA is 52.01 km and the estimated cost for this would be around Rs 40,941 crore. Recently, the loan agreement was signed for providing the first tranche under the official development assistance loan of 75,519 million Japanese yen, which amounts to around Rs 4,770 crore. The 52.01 km long network under Chennai Metro’s phase two project, is likely to have more than 55 metro stations. Both, elevated and underground metro stations will be developed under this phase.

The 108 km long network of the entire Chennai Metro’s phase two project is expected to become operational by the year 2024. The second phase is likely to consist of three stretches namely, corridor 3 connecting Madhavaram Milk Colony to Shozhinganallur, corridor 4 connecting Light House to Meenakshi College and corridor 5 connecting Madhavaram Milk Colony to CMBT. Under Chennai Metro’s phase two project, the three new corridors will be developed to decongest the city and to keep the pollution levels low.