Chennai Metro: Last leg of Blue Line metro services opens for passengers; all you need to know

Chennai Metro: Great news for Chennai residents! Travelling across the city has become easier for passengers with PM Narendra Modi recently inaugurating the last leg of the Chennai Metro Rail’s Blue Line and also announced six underground metro stations. Along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, PM Modi flagged off Chennai Metro’s Blue Line passenger services, said a PTI report. Here’s everything you need to know about the present network of the newly inaugurated metro line and stations covered throughout its route:

Chennai Metro’s Blue Line is a part of phase 1 of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project. Phase 1 has two corridors with both elevated and underground stations. The Blue Line covers the Anna Salai stretch and has been extended from Washermanpet to Tiruvottiyur.

The elevated stretch of the Blue Line, runs between the Saidapet metro station till the Airport metro station. The stations covered in this route are namely, Little Mount, Guindy metro, Alandur, Nanganallur Road and Meenambakkam metro station.

The underground stretch of the Blue Line will cover six metro stations between Washermanpet and AG DMS, which are namely, Mannadi, High Court, Central Metro, Government Estate, LIC, and Thousand Lights metro stations.

As per the CMRL website, the timings of the Blue Line metro services have been given from Monday to Friday. The first metro train starts from Airport station at 6:03 AM and from Washermenpet at 6:04 AM.

The last metro train departs from Airport station at 10:01 PM and from Washermenpet at 10:02 PM.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro’s phase two project, which is 108 km long, is expected to be operational by the year 2024. This phase will consist of three corridors, corridor 3, 4 and 5. Under the phase two project, three new corridors will be developed to decongest the city and to keep the pollution levels low.