Cheer for women travellers in Delhi! Free DTC rides on pink tickets to start from today; details here

Conductors of the DTC buses will be distributing pink colored bus tickets having the face value of Rs 10 each to the women passengers for free travelling

Free DTC rides for women in Delhi: In a boon for women passengers, the Delhi government has made travelling much easier and convenient for them in the national capital! Making public bus rides free for women in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has kickstarted its plan, delivering its promise ahead of state assembly elections. According to the scheme, the conductors of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be distributing pink colored bus tickets having the face value of Rs 10 each to the women passengers for free travelling. The Delhi government will further reimburse the DTC buses based upon the number of such tickets sold. Under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), there are around 3700 DTC buses as well as 1800 buses, said a recent PTI report.

Kailash Gehlot, Delhi Transport Minister tweeted on the implementation of the free public bus ride scheme for women, stating that female passengers will be able to travel for free in all buses from October 29, 2019. According to the Minister, the notification in this regard has been issued by the Delhi government. Around 30 per cent of the travellers in the DTC as well as the cluster buses are women, according to Gahlot. The free bus ride facility will also be available in the Noida and national capital region (NCR) service, airport area as well as other special services, which are operated by the DTC and cluster scheme operators.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this year announced that free bus ride scheme for women in both the DTC as well as cluster buses will be started from October 29, 2019. For the implementation of the scheme, the Delhi government had given an in-principle approval for providing free public bus rides to women on August 29, 2019. However, according to the AAP government, women employees working in the Delhi government, local bodies as well as the undertakings will not be entitled for the transport allowance in case they choose the free bus ride scheme in DTC and cluster buses.

According to the latest official figures quoted in the PTI report, the public buses in the national capital carry over 45 lakh passengers on a daily basis. The free ride scheme in the public buses as well as in Delhi Metro trains was announced by Arvind Kejriwal in the month of June 2019. However for this scheme, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sought some time for implementing the same.