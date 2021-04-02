Chandni Chowk redevelopment and beautification completed! Delhi CM to inaugurate on April 17; details

The beautification project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore.

Chandni Chowk road’s renovation and beautification work has been completed and will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 17. Various new facilities have been introduced for tourists coming from across the world to visit the Chandni Chowk market. The revamped stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque will be a non-motorized zone from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, according to a PTI report. The CM said that it is a historical heritage site and the entire area has been made very beautiful. After Chandni Chowk’s beautification, the tourism industry would get a major boost, and tourists coming to Delhi would be attracted to pay a visit to Chandni Chowk.

According to the Delhi government, the beautification project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore. It also claimed to have left no stone unturned to enhance the beauty of the historical site. So, the administration did various things to make Chandani Chowk look “green and beautiful” and “a sight to behold”, including the use of granite tiles, plant big and small plants on both sides of the road, etc. For non-motorized vehicles, pavement of 5 metres to 10 meters width has been built on either side of the road. Also, there is a 2.5 meter footpath on the road’s either side.

For the convenience of the senior citizens, electric vehicles will also be operated. Besides, the needs of the disabled have also been taken care of during the process of reconstruction. Under the redevelopment plan from 1 December 2018, the 1.3 km long stretch was scheduled for completion by November 2020 but got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The historical site- Chandni Chowk is not only known to be one of the oldest and major markets in Delhi but also in India, the report added.