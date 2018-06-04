Chandigarh to Shimla in just 20 minutes? This new service will make it possible

Operated by Pawan Hans, the service will reduce the travel time from 4 hours to just 20 minutes. (Representative image)

It will now take just 20 minutes to travel from Shimla to Chandigarh on a heli-taxi flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today.

Thakur launched the service from the Jubbar-hatti airport, 22 km from here. It will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

The Shimla-Chandigarh heli-taxi will take off at 8 am. The return flight will take to the air at 9 am. The fare has been fixed at Rs 2,999.

Operated by Pawan Hans, the service will reduce the travel time from 4 hours to just 20 minutes.

The tickets can be purchased online from the Pawan Hans website, while a special counter has also been set up at the airport for this purpose.

Thakur said the services would be extended to Manali and Rohtang Pass.

The possibility of starting heli-taxi joy rides for Shikari Devi, Dharamshala, Chamba etc. would also be explored, he said.