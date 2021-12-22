Chalo mobile app and smart card launched for convenient bus travel in Mumbai

The mobile application will provide live bus tracking, and also information on how crowded the vehicle is, along with the arrival time of the bus.

Bus travelling gets convenient in Mumbai! From ticket purchasing through e-wallet to live bus tracking, passengers can now enjoy smooth and convenient bus travel with Chalo smart cards and Chalo mobile application. On Tuesday, Tourism and Environment Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray launched Chalo mobile application as well as Chalo smart cards. This mobile app and smart card will facilitate digital, and advance purchase of BEST bus tickets. According to an IE report, Chalo mobile app will allow passengers to buy bus tickets and passes through e-wallet. Besides, the mobile application will provide live bus tracking, and also information on how crowded the vehicle is, along with the arrival time of the bus.

Moreover, bus commuters can book tickets online and also, they will have access to bus passes for purchase and renewal through the Chalo mobile app and the Smart Card. According to the report, a contract of six years, worth Rs 85 crore has been given for the maintenance of the Chalo mobile application. Thackeray was quoted in the report saying that BEST (Bombay Electric Supply & Transport) has made bus commuting flexible by introducing tap to pay Chalo smart cards, and super saver plans. Other than providing flexible commute options for the financial capital, BEST is focused on digitization of services, affordable fares, Electric Vehicle Bus Fleet, goals of using 100 per cent alternate fuel buses by the year 2027, as well as a fleet size increase to 10,000 buses in the city, the minister stated.

The Tourism and Environment Minister further said they were looking to increase double-decker bus services in the city as well as induct hydrogen fuel buses into the fleet. The state government of Maharashtra is committed to financially supporting BEST for better bus stops and also for illumination of dark streets, the minister added.