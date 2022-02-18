Centre constitutes National Dam Safety Authority for dam-related safety, disasters, resolve inter-state issues

The National Dam Safety Authority will be headed by a Chairman and assisted by five members to lead its five wings- policy and research, regulation, technical, disaster and resilience as well as administration and finance.

The National Dam Safety Authority has come into force from Friday! The authority seeks to maintain standards related to dam safety, prevent dam-related disasters as well as resolve inter-state issues in this regard. Passed by the Parliament on December 8 last year, the Dam Safety Act states that a National Dam Safety Authority will liaise with state-level dam safety organisations as well as owners of dams for standardising safety-related data and practices., according to a PTI report. A gazette notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry said the Central Government established the National Dam Safety Authority in order to discharge the functions and powers of the National Authority under the said Act, and appointed 18 February 2022 as the date when the Authority shall come into force.

It further said the National Dam Safety Authority will be headed by a Chairman and assisted by five members to lead its five wings- policy and research, regulation, technical, disaster and resilience as well as administration and finance. The National Dam Safety Authority will have its headquarters in the NCR and will be supported by four regional offices. A 22-member National Committee on Dam Safety has been constituted which will be headed by the Chairman of the Central Water Commission. The Authority’s key function is to resolve any issue between the State Dam Safety Organisations of states or between a State Dam Safety Organisation as well as any owner of a specified dam in that state, according to the notification.

Often, issues related to dams’ safety or dams’ operations have been flashpoints between states. According to the report, a case in point is the ongoing dispute between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the Mullaperiyar dam. As per the National Register of Large Dams, there are 5,264 completed large dams in India, while 437 dams were under construction. The Dam Safety Act seeks to provide an institutional architecture for safety of dam in India, the report added.