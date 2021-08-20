Centre approves phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

The Chief Minister claimed that it was the pressure that made the Union Government grant permission for the metro rail project. (image: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu Metro Projects: The Central government had given its approval for the implementation of phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin recently informed the state assembly. The Tamil Nadu CM also said that the approval from the Union government came after he insisted on it during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. Stalin was quoted in an IE report saying that when he met PM Modi in New Delhi, he had spoken about the Chennai Metro rail project to him in detail. The Chief Minister claimed that it was the pressure that made the Union Government grant permission for the metro rail project.

The Chief Minister, at the state assembly, said that the government was also working towards getting approval for the metro rail project in the city of Coimbatore. According to the report, remarks by Stalin came after BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan asked why the Tamil Nadu state government said it would implement the metro rail project in Coimbatore only after consulting with the Central government. In response, the CM said, other than Coimbatore metro rail, a project has been announced in Madurai as well. Such kinds of projects can only be implemented after getting a nod from the Central government, the CM said. Wherever announcements are made on projects, they will definitely be implemented, he added.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said that the Minister of State in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month had informed about the current status of expansion works of various metro projects in India. According to the ministry, for Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II, preliminary works have started. It is being implemented as a state sector project.