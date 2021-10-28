Central Vista Redevelopment Project: L&T wins bids to construct 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat

Last month, the Central Public Works Department had revised the estimated cost of development as well as maintenance of the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project: On Wednesday, infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro Limited was awarded the contract for the construction as well as maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista Redevelopment project. According to the bid documents of the Central Public Works Department, the company- Larsen & Toubro Limited had quoted an amount of around Rs 3,141 crore, which was 3.47 per cent less than the cost that was estimated. A total bid amount of Rs 31,41,99,87,657 was submitted by the firm, according to a PTI report. The Common Central Secretariat’s three new buildings will come up on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is situated.

Last month, the Central Public Works Department had revised the estimated cost of development as well as maintenance of the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat in Delhi. These three buildings’ estimated cost of construction and maintenance had been revised to approximately Rs 3,254 crore from Rs 3,408 crore. A new parliament building is being constructed by Tata Projects Limited, while the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate is being executed by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista project, the power corridor of India, envisages a new parliament building, renovation of the 3 kilometre long stretch Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a common central secretariat, new office as well as residence of the Prime Minister, and a new vice president enclave.

The redevelopment of Rajpath is aimed at providing better amenities for tourists and visitors as well as making the area pedestrian-friendly. The renovation includes refurbishing the lawns, creating underpasses at Janpath and C Hexagon crossing with Rajpath, developing wide walkways or footpaths parallel to the avenue, as well as constructing low-level bridges at 12 selected locations.