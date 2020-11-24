Central Vista redevelopment project: Government complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to be ready by March

The buildings on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue will cost an amount of Rs 532 crore.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project: By the month of March next year, two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are likely to be ready in order to shift offices from Central Vista. The move comes in the backdrop of the Central Vista redevelopment project, which envisages a common central secretariat, a new triangular Parliament building as well as revamping of the Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. According to sources quoted in a PTI report, the two sites will be able to accommodate nearly 15,000 employees of various defence agencies, which have offices near the North Block and South Block.

According to them, shifting of the offices will pave the wave for the new residence and office of the Prime Minister and the residence of the Vice-President. An official was quoted in the report saying that the construction work at the two sites on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue had started in the month of August. The official further said, pre-engineered building technology has been deployed, which has reduced the time of construction from the usual 24 months for conventional buildings to just eight months. The projects are eco-friendly as the steel structures are being produced in other locations and are being assembled at the sites. The buildings on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue will cost an amount of Rs 532 crore, the official added.

The CPWD said that it is utilizing pre-engineered building (PEB) technology to build 49,000 sq metres built up area at Africa Avenue and 44,000 sq metres built up area at Kasturba Gandhi Marg. The foundation comprises of reinforced cement concrete with zinc cathodic protection system and crystalline admixture to reduce the porosity of concrete as well as corrosion of reinforcement bars. This is said to increase the durability, the CPWD further added.