Central Vista redevelopment project: Expert panel recommends granting environment clearance; details here

Central Vista redevelopment project: The expert appraisal committee (EAC) under the Environment Ministry has recommended granting environment clearance to the Central Vista redevelopment project. However, the committee directed that the project developers should ensure that during the demolition of existing structures, no air pollution is caused. With the recommendations of the expert panel, the Central Vista redevelopment project comes a step closer to getting the environment clearance (EC), which is to be given by the Union Environment Minister. The decision was taken by the EAC in a meeting held on December 17, according to a PTI report.

The Central Vista redevelopment project is being executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The project includes the development or redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat Buildings and Central Conference Centre, along with the Residence of the Prime Minister, SPG Building as well as Vice President’s Enclave. The estimated project cost has been revised from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore. The committee told the department, in order to avoid air pollution during the demolition process, efforts must be made for instant demolition of the latest technique in place of extended demolition.

The CPWD had said in the meeting that it will cover the impact of the PMO in the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report for holistic coverage of overall impacts, which means under the project, a new PMO will also come up. The CPWD, in its earlier proposal, had not mentioned a new PMO’s construction. Recently, it had written a letter to the committee saying that the proposed PMO’s impact will be included in the EIA report. According to the expert panel, it has deliberated upon the details provided by the CPWD and found that the Central Vista redevelopment project is now integrated in nature. The committee recommended granting Terms of Reference after a detailed deliberation.

The expert commitee, while granting Terms of Reference, asked the project developers to provide a detailed demolition plan along with mitigative measures, include proposed strategy details for the management of construction as well as demolition waste. Also, steps must be taken for instant demolition of the latest technique in place of extended demolition in order to avoid air pollution. With the Terms of Reference having been granted, the Central Public Works Department now has the go-ahead to draw up the EIA as well as the Environment Management Plan (EMP) reports and submit it for final approval to the environment ministry.