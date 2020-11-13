Central Vista redevelopment project: CPWD announces design competition for iconic structure on Yamuna banks

The Central Vista redevelopment project, the country's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat as well as revamped Rajpath (image: IE)

Central Vista redevelopment project: On Thursday, a design competition was announced by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for an “iconic structure” to be built as a part of the government’s Central Vista redevelopment project, at the proposed New India Garden on the banks of the Yamuna river near Delhi’s Purana Qila. Under this project, the existing 2.9 kilometres Central Vista Axis from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital would be extended till the garden that has been proposed, said CPWD. A Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry official quoted in a PTI report said that a pathway connecting the existing Central Vista to the proposed garden could be part of the plan, which would be spreading over an area of 20.22 acres.

The Central Vista redevelopment project, the country’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat as well as revamped Rajpath. According to the ministry, to commemorate the nation’s 75th Independence Day, the “iconic structure”, which will come up at Nav Bharat Udyan could be a tower or a sculpture with a maximum height of 134 metres. The ministry further stated that the iconic structure should realise the grand vision of the Modi government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat, symbolising emerging New India with equitable growth opportunities as well as representing clean India’s aspiration, free from corruption, terrorism, poverty, casteism and communalism.

The Central Vista Master Plan redevelopment envisages upgrading Central Vista as a world-class public space, housing modern facilities for the efficient functioning of the administration, restoring its grandeur as an architectural icon, strengthening cultural institutions as well as commemorating 75th Independence Day. ‘Nav Bharat Udyan’ that is being designed to have an iconic structure along with infotainment facilities, will be open to the public. The garden would display cultural and historical heritage. Also, it will symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of New India. The proposed iconic structure being developed in the Independent nation should now become a new symbol of New Delhi, the ministry stated.

The CPWD, about requirements for the design, said the structure should be iconic in design and represent New Delhi. The Central Vista redevelopment project is likely to be completed by August 15, 2022. For the competition, Indian citizens as well as organisations would be able to apply. The competition has a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the winning entry. According to the ministry, December 11 is the deadline for entries and the winner would be announced in the last week of December.