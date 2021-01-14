Central Vista Redevelopment Plan: New Parliament building construction to start on January 15; details

The CPWD has asked Tata Projects Limited to start the new parliament building's construction on January 15.

Under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, the new Parliament building’s construction to start from tomorrow. As the starting of the work on the day of first dawn after the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ is considered to be auspicious, the development work will start on 15 January 2020, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. A few days ago, a 14-member heritage panel gave its nod for the new Parliament building’s construction under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. According to the official sources quoted in the report, the CPWD has asked Tata Projects Limited to start the new parliament building’s construction on January 15.

Under the redevelopment project of the Central Vista which is said to be the nation’s power corridor, a new triangular parliament building willl be built along with a common central secretariat, new residence of the Prime Minister as well as the PMO, a new Vice-President Enclave, redevelopment of the 3-kilometre-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital. The sources were quoted in the report saying that Tata Projects started mobilising machinary as well as other items needed to start the project’s construction. On Monday, the new Parliament project got the Heritage Conservation Committee’s nod after the Supreme Court asked the central government to seek prior approval from the panel along with other relevant authorities before starting the construction on the project.

As per the plan, the redevelopment of Rajpath will start soon after the Republic Day parade of this year. It is expected that the redevelopment work will be completed in the next 10 months and the Republic Day parade of the year 2022 will be held on a redeveloped Rajpath. Last month, PM Modi had laid the new Parliament building’s foundation stone, which is likely to be completed by India’s 75th independence anniversary and is estimated to cost an amount of Rs 971 crore.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Halls in the new building will have capacities of 888 seats and 384 seats respectively. Also, to host joint sessions, the Lok Sabha Hall will have an additional capacity, up to 1,272 seats. The plan also includes provisions in the furniture for smart displays as well as biometrics for ease of voting with graphical and intuitive interface, programmable microphones that put the control of house managing with the speaker, digital language interpretation along with recording infrastructure to produce real-time metadata.