Central Vista Redevelopment: DDA proposes land-use change of two plots to house new Prime Minister’s Office

By: |
March 3, 2021 1:59 PM

DDA has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be utilized under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, for the construction of PMO.

DDA, Central Vista RedevelopmentIn the notice, suggestions and objections have been invited by DDA from the public for a period of 30 days.

Central Vista redevelopment: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be utilized under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, for the construction of the new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In a public notice that was issued last week, the authority has proposed changing the land use of two plots, each of 9.5 acres- plot 38, located between Motilal Nehru Marg and K Kamraj Marg, and plot 36 between Dalhousie Road and Tu-Tu Road, from recreational use (district park) to government office in the Masterplan for Delhi-2021, according to a PTI report. The new PMO under the Central Vista redevelopment plan is likely to come up on these two plots.

In the notice, suggestions and objections have been invited by DDA from the public for a period of 30 days. Besides, the authority has proposed changing the land use of a 12.8 acre plot- plot 30B situated between Dalhousie Road and Tyagraj Road as well as 6.54 acre in Chandrawal, located near Civil Lines (Pocket A, Pocket B) from government office and residential respectively to recreational use (district park) as well, the report said.

The nation’s power corridor- Central Vista redevelopment plan involves the construction of a new Parliament building, revamping of the three kilometre long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a common central secretariat, new Prime Minister’s office and PM’s residence, as well as a new Vice President Enclave.

The plan of the Modi government is to conduct the Republic Day parade of 2022 on the newly developed Rajpath stretch, which is being executed under the ambitious redevelopment plan of Central Vista. Phase 1 of the project was awarded by Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to Shapoorji Pallonji company, which quoted Rs 477 crore cost, through the process of competitive bidding on January 8.

