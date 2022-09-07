Central Vista re-development project: What has changed at Delhi’s most favorite hangout spot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Central Vista re-development project will be inaugurated in a grand ceremony on Thursday, September 8. The before and after pictures of the avenue reveal significant improvement from walkways to dustbins. Moreover, the newly renovated area looks greener, cleaner, and wider.

Fresh red-granite walkways have been constructed as a part of the redevelopment project with lawns, concrete bollards, dedicated vending zones, and other public facilities.

One of Delhi’s most popular tourist attractions is Central Vista Avenue, which runs from the India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. It is used for various ceremonial functions and events, such as the Republic Day parade. Over 987 concrete bollards have already been installed on the Rajpath, while over 1,400 modern-looking manholes have been installed.

According to an official document, over 130 light poles have been erected along the avenue. These poles are located in various areas, such as the gardens and the Rajpath. The official document also states that over 400 trees have been planted along the walkway. The re-development project aims to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The new Central Vista features include six new parking lots for visitors, a dedicated food court area for ice cream and other food sellers, and various public performance areas. Some of the other new features that will be available to the public when the area reopens on September 8 include 16 pedestrian bridges, 64 toilets, and barrier-free walking. These are among the many new features that will be available to the public when the area reopens following its 20-month closure.

Due to the use of top-quality grass, the officials have prohibited family picnics near the India Gate. To ensure that the area’s new facilities are not damaged or stolen, around 80 security guards will be patrolling the area.

The eight “amenity blocks” of Central Vista have shops that are managed by Delhi Tourism.

New bins have been concealed under granite, and the area’s landmark canal has also been renovated. These new facilities have a sleek and modern appearance.

According to the Central government, the Master Plan of the Central Vista project aims to preserve the area’s historical significance while also improving the overall appearance of the area.

The overall green cover of the area is expected to increase from 3,50,000 sq. meters to around 3,90,000 sq. meters.

An exhibition showcasing the area’s past and present will be held before and after the Kartavya Path is opened. The Prime Minister will also be presenting an audio-visual presentation during the event.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista project started in February 2021. It was supposed to be completed in December 2021, but it has been delayed by a couple of months.