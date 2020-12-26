Central Vista project: Shram Shakti Bhavan, Transport Bhavan to be razed to make way for MP chambers

The plan is to link the chambers of MPs in the complex of the Parliament with the building with the help of a tunnel.

Central Vista project: Lutyens’ Delhi will witness the razing of Shram Shakti Bhavan and Transport Bhavan to make way for construction of chambers for the Members of Parliament. The move is part of the Centra Vista redevelopment project, according to a report by news agency PTI. The master plan for the project has been developed by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd. An official of the company said that the two buildings, which are located at Rafi Marg and Sansad Marg, would be razed and offices for the MPs would come up at their places.

The development has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Parliament. The new Parliament would have a chamber for the lower house or the Lok Sabha which would have a capacity to seat 888 members, while the upper house or the Rajya Sabha would have seats for 384 members. The new Parliament building would wear as its crown the National Emblem.

The plan is to link the chambers of MPs in the complex of the Parliament with the building with the help of a tunnel.

The HCP official was quoted by the report as saying that the new Parliament would conduct business in six committee rooms.

The offices of various ministries would be temporarily shifted for the project to be carried out and for this, four locations have been identified by the government. These locations are on KG Marg, in Gole Market, near the Talkatora Stadium and near Africa Avenue.

The buildings would be demolished in phases so that ministries can continue to function smoothly, the report said.

Central Vista is the nation’s power corridor and the redevelopment project aims to give the nation a new Parliament building which would be triangular, a common central secretariat as well as a revamped Rajpath stretching 3 km from India Gate to the President’s House, the Rashtrapati Bhavan.