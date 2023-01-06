Central Vista project: CPWD modifies size, estimated cost of office complex for MPs

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has brought changes in the size and cost of the proposed office complex for Members of Parliament, which is underway near the House. According to the report published by The Indian Express, it has reduced the cost by Rs 225 crore and the total plinth area by 20,000 square metres.

After the modification, the office complex is proposed to be eight storeys. Earlier, it was to be proposed to be 10-storied structures. As per CPWD official, the design of the MP office complex project was changed, reported IE.

The CPWD rolled out a modified pre-qualification bid for the ‘MP Chambers’ project, the cost of which was estimated Rs 1,210 crore with total plinth area being 98,000 sqm. The government construction agency had first tossed up pre-qualification bids for the project having an estimated cost of Rs.1,435 crore with plinth area of 1,18,000 sqm.

For potential bidders, the CPWD revised financial criteria for bidding on Thursday. The CPWD revised the eligibility criteria for bidders. Now, Rs 363 annual financial turnover for the bidding company while it was earlier Rs 430.50 crore. Also, the minimum net worth of the bidders has been reduced from Rs 143.5 crore to Rs 121 crore.

The time period of completion of the project has been reduced for the winning bidder. The deadline has been revised from 36 months to 30 months. After the selection of the potential bidders, the CPWD will invite financial bids, which will be based on the selection criteria for the company.

With being larger revamp of the Central Vista area, The ‘MP Chambers’ project would be set up at the site of Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan after demolition of the existing structures, reported IE

According to the pre-qualification bid document, “The proposed work will be carried out aiming at improving the potency and functionality of all MP offices with supporting facilities. Before the start of construction, it was decided that the existing structures on plot number 119 would be demolished. The proposed office building will be featured with cement concrete framed structure.”