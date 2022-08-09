Central Vista Project: Area with Prime Minister’s Office awaits green clearance

The Executive Enclave, part of the Central Vista project, is yet to receive environmental clearance. This will house the Prime Minister’s Office and various other central government offices like the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat, and India House. According to a source, the issue with the environmental clearance is regarding the plantation of trees and the need for retaining green cover in the area. These proposals are sent to the SEAA for clearance. The committee discussed the project’s proposal on Saturday.

The Central Public Works Department submitted its environmental clearance proposal for the Executive Enclave project in December last year. After the committee cleared it, it was forwarded to SEAA for further consideration. However, in April this year, the agency sent it back to the committee to review the implementation of the tree transplantation policy. According to the meeting minutes, the committee was asked to look into the policy’s implementation and ensure that all points including “substantial tree transplantation” are followed.

In June this year, the agency asked the committee to recommend the project for approval. It noted that the Executive Enclave is a prestigious project that is expected to receive environmental clearance.

Out of the 807 trees that are currently at the site, 320 will be retained and 487 will be transplanted. In March this year, the agency informed the SEAC that the number of trees that will be saved and transplanted is about the same as the number of trees that will be removed.

A sub-group of the committee was then formed to look into the implementation of the tree transplantation policy and the site plan. It was also asked to look into the possibility of reviewing the site plan to retain as many trees as possible. According to the meeting minutes, the committee noted that the policy requires the agency to consider the existing trees on the site when it comes to planning the project.

The meeting minutes indicated that the agency agreed to look into the possibility of relocating a helicopter landing area to the site in order to allow the agency to retain more trees.

The Executive Enclave, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,312 crore, will comprise five buildings. According to the tender documents, the construction of the project will involve the establishment of various facilities, such as a cafeteria, a mechanical and electrical system, and housekeeping. A CPWD official confirmed that the tender process for the project was still ongoing. However, he noted that the environmental clearance for the project was yet to be received.

The buildings that will be constructed as the Executive Enclave are expected to be located near the areas where the South Block and the National Security Council are currently located.