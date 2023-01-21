Central Vista Project: After Centre shares glimpses of new Parliament building, here’s all we know about state-of-the-art space so far

The central government has recently released the pictures of the new Parliament building which is expected to be completed by the end of January. The new space can now conveniently accommodate the growing number of elected representatives over the last few decades. The foundation of this ambitious project was laid by PM Narendra Modi in 2020. The Parliament is being constructed with bigger halls, a library and ample parking spaces. Moreover, the meeting rooms and offices will be equipped with the latest technologies in the new Parliament.

The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Vista project. While there are media reports claiming that one part of the upcoming Budget session will be held in the new building, the government, however, is yet to release any information regarding the same.

‘Council House’ of 1927

Inaugurated on January 18, 1927 by the then Viceroy Lord Irwin, the existing Parliament building opened amid much fanfare. According to archival documents, the majestic building was then called the Council House. The opening of the Parliament House building was much talked about then in both domestic and foreign press, news agency PTI reported. The sprawling edifice covered an area of nearly six acres, with a diameter of 560 feet and circumference of one-third of a mile. The existing building was designed by Sir Herbert Baker, who along with Sir Edwin Lutyens was chosen to design the new imperial capital in Delhi.

Here’s a few glimpses of what the new Parliament building looks like and all we know about it so far:

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management is behind the designing of the new space. The designing work was led by architect Bimal Patel and the new building has been built adjacent to the existing Parliament House

According to an IE report, the construction began in January 2021, with Tata Projects as the CPWD’s contractor

Exterior view of the new Sansad Bhavan (Parliament building) under Central Vista Project. (Image: centralvista.gov.in)

The new chamber of the Lower House of Parliament (Lok Sabha) now has 888 seats. Its capacity can be expanded for more MPs should the strength of the House increase with future delimitations. The new upper house (Rajya Sabha) chamber has 384 seats

The interiors of the Upper House are lotus themed, while the Lok Sabha has peacock motifs

Interior view of Lok Sabha under Central Vista Project. (Image: centralvista.gov.in)

Unlike in the existing Parliament, the new building does not have a Central Hall. Instead, the Lok Sabha chamber will be used for joint sessions, IE reported

The new Parliament building will house larger chambers for legislatures. (Image: centralvista.gov.in)