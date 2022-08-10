Central Vista: Efforts underway to hold Winter Session in New Parliament building

With just a few months left before the final deadline, efforts are underway to make the new Parliament building under the Central Vista Re-development project functional by November so that it can hold the winter session. The officials noted that the construction of the building is going on a war footing. They said that the interior work of the building has started and that there is no plan to extend the November deadline considering the national importance of this project.

The new building will have a triangular shape and the National Emblem will crown the new structure. It will have a built-up area of over 20,000 square metres. It will have a four-floor structure with a seating capacity of over 20,000. As part of the government’s efforts to expand the parliament in 2026, the building will have a larger floor area.

The new Rajya Sabha hall will have a capacity of 384 seats while the new Lok Sabha hall will have 770 seats, with additional capacity of up to 1134 seats for hosting joint sessions. It will feature digital interface systems and will consume less power. The old structure will be preserved as an archeological site and will be used for future functional areas of parliament.

The building’s interiors will be decked up with handwoven materials from various states, such as stones from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and world-famous cushioned carpets from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. Teakwood to develop the flooring and the furniture is also being imported from Maharashtra.

According to the government, around 70% of the work on the new Parliament building has been completed. The project is expected to be completed by November 2022.

Some of the building’s sections may be functional by November 26, which is also commemorated as Constitution Day. However, official sources said that nothing has been finalised yet.

The foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid in December 2020. In February, the Prime Minister unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the building, which was made using various materials.

The new Parliament building, which is being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd., will have a grand Constitution Hall. It will also have various other facilities such as a library, a dining area, multiple committee rooms, a lounge area for MPs, and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House, and a National Security Council Secretariat.