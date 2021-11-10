Central Vista: Centre seeks bids for new PMO, India House, Cabinet Sec & National Security Council offices

The ‘India House’, according to the plan, would be used to host meetings with foreign dignitaries.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project: The Centre has sought bids for a new four-storied building for the PMO, and the offices of Cabinet Secretariat as well as the National Security Council Secretariat along with a new two-storied ‘India House’ to be constructed within two years of being awarded. As per the plan, the existing plots in the South Block, where the building complexes are proposed to be developed, will be demolished first. Development work on the new residence as well as the PMO will go beyond the December 2022 completion target, according to an IE report. The residence of the PM was scheduled to be completed by December 2022, as per the CPWD timeline, but that is set to change.

Currently, the areas where the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as the Executive Enclave, are proposed to be constructed are occupied by Defence establishment hutments that are being relocated to KG Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital. On Tuesday, the Central Public Works Department sought pre-qualification bids for the development of the Executive Enclave that will house the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat, at Rs 1,171 crore cost. The ‘India House’, according to the plan, would be used to host meetings with foreign dignitaries.

As per the plan, the proposed office buildings shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building. As per the requirement, tree transplantation is to be done as well as the existing services, if any, to be diverted. The structure has been designed keeping in view the earthquake zone V, it further said. The proposed building’s total plinth area is about 87,915 square metres including the basement area of around 20,879 square metres. The PM’s new residence, under the plan, is to come up on a 15-acre land near South Block.

The tender mentions that the Enclave will be designed to improve potency as well as functioning through the carefully planned formation of various departments with supporting facilities. This will ensure prime security along with excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave as well as with other offices located in Central Vista. The relocation of these departments will also make sure efficient security protocols for VIPs, VVIPs without disturbing the public’s daily movement in and around Central Vista, it added.