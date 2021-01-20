Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Plan includes more trees, lawns; work to be completed by Republic Day 2022

The development work on this project is expected to be completed in time for next year’s Republic Day.

The Central Vista Avenue redevelopment planning is underway and the work on this project will be executed after this year’s Republic Day. A detailed plan is being prepared, keeping public convenience in mind, a source was quoted saying in an IE report. The development work on this project is expected to be completed in time for next year’s Republic Day. The tender for the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited on January 8. The company is expected to complete the work in a period of 300 days. The sanctioned costs involve an amount of Rs 372.9 crore for the component of ‘Civil Work and Horticulture’, an amount of Rs 113.7 crore for the component of ‘Electrical and Mechanical’ as well as Rs 15.51 crore for ‘Operation and Maintenance’ for five years’ duration, as per the tender document.

As per the Avenue redevelopment plan presented by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited (Central Vista project’s architectural consultant)- new trees would come up, parking spaces, as well as vending areas, shall be created, lawns and canals shall be refurbished, all considering that the Avenue also hosts the annual event of Republic Day. Initially, Edwin Lutyens had conceptualised the Central Vista Avenue being framed by the region’s indigenous trees, which include Banyan, Peepal and Wild Ficus, and according to HCP, many tree species have emerged over decades at the Avenue.

An official from HCP was quoted in the report saying that a masterplan for trees is being prepared which will be realised over a couple of decades gradually. As compared to the original sparse tree landscape designed by Lutyens, it will have a slightly wider range and more trees and grown trees will be transplanted, he said. Also, the lawns shall be refurbished with new and old species of grass. In size, canals will not change and the existing canals will be refurbished and water replenished in order to ensure water availability round the year. In a bid to ensure easy maintenance, appropriate technology as well as service infrastructure will be integrated. Moreover, the design provides appropriate facilities and also, well-organised, designated spaces for a larger number of vendors, the official added.