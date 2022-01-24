Central Vista Avenue is now ready! Redevelopment work completes before Republic Day 2022

The Central Vista Avenue, as a part of the Central Vista Master Plan, has been refurbished, its infrastructure has been upgraded, as well as new social amenities have been provided.

The Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi is ready for the celebrations of Republic Day 2022.

Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project: The ambitious infra project- Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi is ready for the celebrations of Republic Day 2022. Giving a big shout out to the workers, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet that the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project is ready as a result of the dedication and toil of more than 4000 workers from different parts of the country. The Central Vista Avenue, as a part of the Central Vista Master Plan, has been refurbished, its infrastructure has been upgraded, as well as new social amenities have been provided. Following are some of the new features, the revamped Central Vista Avenue will boast: Central Vista Avenue is ready as a result of the dedication & toil of more than 4000 workers from different parts of the country. A big shoutout & thank you to all of them ????



सेंट्रल विस्टा एवेन्यू को नया रूप देने में दिन रात जुटे सभी मेहनतकश कामगारों का हार्दिक अभिनंदन और आभार। pic.twitter.com/yxLihJ4O9h — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 22, 2022 Increased Lawn Space as well as Restoring Green Spaces: The lawn space has been increased from 3,50,000 square metres to about 3,90,000 square metres, resulting in the overall green cover of Central Vista Avenue.

The lawn space has been increased from 3,50,000 square metres to about 3,90,000 square metres, resulting in the overall green cover of Central Vista Avenue. Improved area for National Events: The revamped avenue will offer multi-utility and modernised facilities for National Events along with a foldable seating system. The rejuvenated space will make sure ease of access as well as an appropriate security control for citizens and guests alike.

The revamped avenue will offer multi-utility and modernised facilities for National Events along with a foldable seating system. The rejuvenated space will make sure ease of access as well as an appropriate security control for citizens and guests alike. Better Amenities for Civic users and Tourists: The avenue will boast amenities, making it comfortable for both, civic users and tourists to use. Also, it will boast low-level bridges at selected locations.

The avenue will boast amenities, making it comfortable for both, civic users and tourists to use. Also, it will boast low-level bridges at selected locations. Pedestrian Friendly Underpasses: A Transit Plaza will manage the citizen footfall in a more efficient manner. A Pedestrian Underpass will ensure safety and smooth transit for citizens.

A Transit Plaza will manage the citizen footfall in a more efficient manner. A Pedestrian Underpass will ensure safety and smooth transit for citizens. Ample Parking Space: There are defined parking spaces for visitors and tourists, ensuring less congestion caused due to haphazard vehicle parking in and around the avenue.

There are defined parking spaces for visitors and tourists, ensuring less congestion caused due to haphazard vehicle parking in and around the avenue. Special Vending Amenities: The revamped avenue will provide dedicated space for vending. This will result in the decongestion of the stretch while ensuring convenient access to citizens.

The revamped avenue will provide dedicated space for vending. This will result in the decongestion of the stretch while ensuring convenient access to citizens. New stepped Gardens as well as Refurbished Canals: There will be beautifully designed stepped gardens and refurbished canals, which will contribute to the overall beautification of the space.

There will be beautifully designed stepped gardens and refurbished canals, which will contribute to the overall beautification of the space. Other Public Amenities: There will be drinking water facilities, toilets, an amphitheatre near the India Gate and vending areas. Also, there will be CCTVs, signages and rainwater harvesting system.

There will be drinking water facilities, toilets, an amphitheatre near the India Gate and vending areas. Also, there will be CCTVs, signages and rainwater harvesting system. Innovative and Modern Signage Designs: The new signs will boast legible- font, colours, icons, text and symbols that will depict activity in and around the Avenue Area.

