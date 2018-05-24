Cabinet okays DoT plan: 4,072 towers to be set up in Left Wing Extremism-hit areas

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for installing 4,072 towers in areas affected by the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) across 10 states. The initiative is part of the government’s programme to provide mobile connectivity in remote areas of the country.

Under this programme, the DoT will set up 4,072 towers, identified by the home ministry, in 96 LWE-affected districts at of Rs 7,330 crore. This is the second phase of the project.

“Technology proposed in the Phase-ll project has been upgraded according to the requirement of stakeholders. Now 2G and 4G technology is being deployed in this project for providing the mobile connectivity,” an official statement said.

In the first phase, DoT set up 2,355 telecom towers providing mobile services using 2G technology in LWE areas at a cost of Rs 4,081 crore. The project is nearing completion with 2,335 sites being operational at present.