Cabinet approves Ken-Betwa river linking project! From annual irrigation to drinking water supply, see benefits

The Ken-Betwa link project's total cost has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels. (images: Tarun Bhardwaj/ Financial Express Online)

Ken-Betwa Link Project: On Wednesday, the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project were approved by the Union Cabinet with a total cost of Rs 44,605 crore. The project has eight years deadline. A proposal of this effect was given a nod in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. A statement issued after the Cabinet meeting said a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA) will be established for the implementation of the project. The Ken-Betwa link project’s total cost has been assessed at Rs 44,605 crore at 2020-21 price levels. For the project, the Union Cabinet has approved central support of Rs 39,317 crore, covering a grant of Rs 36,290 crore as well as loan of Rs 3,027 crore, according to an IE report.

The statement further stated the project will pave the way for more river interlinking projects in the country and also showcase our ingenuity and vision to the world. Under this project, water will be transferred from Ken to Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam as well as a canal connecting the two rivers. The Ken-Betwa Link Project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people. Besides, it will also generate 103 MW of hydropower as well as 27 MW solar power. The Ken-Betwa Link Project is proposed to be implemented in eight years’ time with state-of-the-art technology, it further said.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project will be of immense benefit to the water-starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Besides, it will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Datia, Shivpuri and Raisen of MP and Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba and Lalitpur of UP. The Ken-Betwa Link Project is expected to give a boost to socio-economic prosperity in the Bundelkhand region on account of increased agricultural activities as well as generation of employment opportunities. Also, it would help in arresting distress migration from this region, it further stated.

According to the statement, the project comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards as well. At present, a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalization for this purpose by the Wildlife Institute of India, it added. To implement the Ken-Betwa river linking project, an agreement was signed between the Central government and Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh governments on 22 March 2021. This is India’s first major centrally-driven river interlinking project.