Building SMART infrastructure: How the New Urban agenda can be propelled under Modi 2.0 regime

By Sujit Kumar Pruseth

With the presentation of the current budget by the Modi 2.0 government, the ‘New Urban agenda’ has cast its impact on it. The New Urban Agenda; signed at the UN Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development-Habitat-III in 2016 had set a new thinking process towards managing and building the cities. This approach was supported by the much publicized Sustainable Development Goal 11. The focus was on making the cities sustainable, resilient and inclusive.

In public policy making with respect to rapid urbanization in India, it is accepted that, handling urbanization will be the new characteristic of India’s growth narrative. Urban service delivery will be critically linked to the high trajectory of the Indian state. Infrastructure like housing has been the prime concern in almost all Indian cities. In the very first budget of Modi2.0 government, the Ministry Housing and Urban Affair’s outlay has been increased by 12 percent from Rs.42,965 crore to Rs 48, 000 crores in last year. The Housing issue in urban areas is being addressed through the flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and it has got an increase of 5.3 percent increase in terms of allocation. To make the cities inclusive, housing at affordable price has emerged as an effective policy tool in the Prime Minister Awas Yojana[U] since 2015. Housing for all by 2022 has been the main objective for the government. The unique feature of the public policy in connection to the housing for all is the in-situ rehabilitation of existing slum dwellers by utilizing land as critical resource.

The other important feature of urban challenge has been the transportation inside the city. India’s position in terms of per capita penetration of motor vehicles is very low. It is only 18 cars per 1000 people. As a result, the latest trend in urban transport is towards the mass mobility system. The success of Delhi Metro has brought in new way of service delivery in urban areas. Realizing this as an important area towards sustainable cities, the Modi 2.0 government has pumped in to the Mass rapid Transport System [MRTS], an allocation of Rs.19, 152 crore which is an increase of almost 23 percent over the last year. Similarly, the Delhi metro has been assigned an eight-fold increase; i.e, Rs 414 crore from 2018-2019. In addition, metro projects have

been planned in almost all tier 1 cities across India. The thrust of the urban public policy is to ensure ‘habitable cities’ by adopting the new technologies, like green–fuel, Electric vehicle. The zero tailpiece emissions of electric vehicles have a tremendous impact on the local air quality of urban areas.

The pace of Urban growth has been tremendous over the years. By 2030, there will be 700 new cities all around the globe. As a result, the prices of housing, clean energy are set to go up and having a negative impact on the quality of life of millions of people. As the cities have always remained the economic powerhouses due to the employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, the need for essential infrastructure like transportation and affordable housing will remain essential. In addition, creation of skilled manpower to run the city administration, requires urgent attention. In India, a separate municipal cadre is being proposed to enhance the capacity of the city managers. Issue like municipal finance, augmentation of financial resources hold the key for vibrant urban local bodies.

Green spaces in cities or ‘lungs for city’ add impetus towards ‘ livable habitat’. The revival of green spaces in Gurugram is one of the best example of involvement of residents in ensuring the sustainability of green spaces in cities. The revival and rejuvenation of rivers adjacent to cities or flowing in cities herald a new era of city life. The way the revival and rejuvenation of Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has changed the lives of residents of Ahmedabad is an example for replication. Similarly, the revival of traditional water bodies, like the Johad in Gurugram, ponds in Telengana and Madhya Pradesh have changed the way urban issues are handled in different parts of India.

The key focus in propelling the New Urban agenda in contemporary times is on empowerment of residents in innovative way in handling the challenging urban issues. The cities will emerge more resilient with more creative engagements of urban residents.

(The author is a policy analyst Views expressed are personal)