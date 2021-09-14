Bridges, Green zones, red granite walkways in sample! How Delhi’s Central Vista Avenue would look once ready

The work on the project is progressing at a good pace.

Central Vista Avenue Project: The Central Vista Avenue’s sample stretch has been prepared, which offers a peek into what the avenue, located in the national capital, would look like once ready. Replacing the bajri sand that lined the ground earlier, the 190 metre long and 45 metre wide sample stretch, sports red granite stones from the state of Rajasthan. The stones are in square and rectangular shapes and they have been placed symmetrically. Besides, walkways and green buffers have been created as well. The walkway’s width is 4.6 metres along Rajpath. According to an IE report, in other parts of Central Vista Avenue, it will be three metres wide.

Bimal Patel, Director of HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited, the company designing the Central Vista Avenue, was quoted in the report saying the work on the project is progressing at a good pace. He further said the contractors are trying their best to make up for delays caused by the Covid pandemic, and the Central Vista Avenue is likely to be ready in time for next year’s Republic Day Parade. Following are some highlights of Central Vista Avenue Project:

Fence & lighting: The heritage chain link fence as well as light poles, according to officials, are being refurbished and reinstalled. The stretch will boast 1,058 number of light poles in total, making it more pedestrian-friendly even after dark. These will include the old-refurbished light poles along with new light poles which will have similar design. Of this, Rajpath will be installed with 137 light poles while the remaining of the poles will be installed in the India Gate, canals, parking area, as well as other parts of the avenue. For now, the chain links have been removed and stored securely, officials said.

Bollards: According to officials, the old structures have been removed and new ones are being installed. They said the bollards were earlier made of sandstone and over the years, they were replaced with concrete. The new plan envisages going back to bollards made of sandstone.

Green areas: The sample stretch includes Green buffer zones. The lawn on Rajpath is 50 metres wide, while the green buffer along the canal is approximately five metres wide. The green areas between the parking space and canal as well as around the canals will be around 30 metres wide. Between compound walls and the parking, the green areas will be 20 metres in most places.

Trees: Most of the existing jamun trees remain intact. However, of those 1,180 rai-jamun trees on the Central Vista Avenue, 26 such trees are being transplanted in order to make space for public amenities like toilets. In total, the avenue will have about 3,900 trees, of which 40 trees are nearing their life cycle’s natural end. These ones will not be replaced.

Other features: The sample stretch boasts a few stone benches with engraved motifs. In total, 400 such benches will line Central Vista Avenue. Over the canal, at least one bridge is ready and there will be 16 such bridges in total. On the pedestrian underpasses, work is ongoing and there will be four such underpasses.