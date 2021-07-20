Boost to water transportation in Mumbai! Govt to introduce water taxis on 12 routes & ROPAX ferry on 4 routes

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has said that it has finalized four new routes for RO-PAX ferry services and as many as 12 routes for water taxis.
In a bid to revolutionize urban water transportation with faster connectivity and decongest traffic in the city of Mumbai, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will soon introduce water taxis as well as RO-PAX ferry services on new routes. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has said that it has finalized four new routes for RO-PAX ferry services and as many as 12 routes for water taxis. According to the ministry, it will promote traffic decongestion on Mumbai roads, eco-friendly waterways transportation and also give a boost to the ecosystem of such services in all coastal states. Following are the four identified routes for RO-PAX ferry services along with distance and travel time on waterways:
- 24 km long distance from ROPAX Terminal (Ferry wharf) to Nerul (CIDCO) will be completed in 1 hour
- 60 km distance from ROPAX Terminal (Ferry wharf) to Kashid (MMB) will be completed in 2 hours
- 10 km distance from ROPAX Terminal (Ferry wharf) to Mora (MMB) will be completed in 30 minutes
- 3 km distance from Karanja to Rewas (MMB) will be completed in 15 minutes
Here are the details of 12 waterway routes for Water Taxi operations:
- 19 km distance from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Nerul wll be completed in 40 minutes
- 20 km distance from DCT to Belapur will be completed in 45 minutes
- 23 km distance from DCT to Vashi will be completed in 40 minutes
- 34 km distance from DCT to Airoli will be completed in 1 hour 15 minutes
- 18 km distance from DCT to Rewas (Ready) will be completed in 1 hour 15 minutes
- 18 km distance from DCT to Karanja (Ready) will be covered in 1 hour 15 minutes
- 40 km distance from DCT to Dharamtar (Ready) will be covered in 1 hour 30 minutes
- 19 km distance from DCT to Kanhoji Angre Island will be covered in 40 minutes
- 25 km distance from Belapur to Thane will be covered in 20 minutes
- 23 km distance from Belapur to Gateway of India will be covered in 20 minutes
- 12 km distance from Vashi to Thane will be covered in 15 minutes
- 25 km distance from Vashi to Gateway of India will be covered in 20 minutes
