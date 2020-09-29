Boost to Namami Gange Mission! PM Modi inaugurates 6 mega projects, first museum on Ganga in Uttarakhand

Six mega projects have been inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

‘Namami Gange Mission’ gets a massive boost! A total of six mega projects have been inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand under the ‘Namami Gange Mission’ via video conferencing. These projects include upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur, development of a 68 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) as well as the building of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar. Besides, ‘Ganga Avalokan’ was also inaugurated by PM Modi, which is the first museum on Ganga aimed at showcasing the biodiversity, culture, and rejuvenation activities done in the river, according to a PTI report. The museum, Ganga Avalokan is situated at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

At the event, the Prime Minister also launched a book, ‘Rowing down the Ganges’, co-published by Wildlife Institute of India and National Mission for Clean Ganga. According to the report, the inauguration of 68 MLD STP project in Jagjeetpur by PM Modi also marks the first sewerage project completion that was taken up on hybrid annuity Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. In Rishikesh, PM Modi also inaugurated a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat. Nearly 80% waste water load into Ganga is contributed by the Haridwar-Rishikesh zone and the inauguration of these STPs in the state of Uttarakhand will play a major role in keeping the holy Ganga river clean.

According to PMO, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar, in Muni ki Reti town, will be the country’s first four-storied STP. Interestingly, here, the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity, with the STP developed in less than an area of 900 sq metres, which is approximately 30% of the area requirement for STPs of such capacity. Additionally, a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, as well as two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath will also be inaugurated by the minister.

In Uttarakhand, a total of 30 projects are now fully complete for taking care of pollution from 17 towns near the Ganga river, which is a landmark achievement. At the event, PM Modi also unveiled the logo of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and ‘Margdarshika’ under the Namami Gange mission for village panchayats and ‘Paani Samitis’.