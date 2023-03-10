Boost to Maritime Industry! Centre gives in-principle approval to construct 4 floating jetties in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

In a bid to boost the maritime industry, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has taken several infrastructural reforms under its Sagarmala programme across the country. Recently, the ministry has given in-principle approval to construct four floating jetty projects each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The move will boost tourism in the region.

What is a floating jetty?

The installation of a floating jetty is one of the key initiatives of the ministry. The floating jetties are environmentally friendly and have a shelf life and modular construction.

Karnataka:-

With the approval of four additional jetties in Karnataka, the total figure rises to 11 floating jetties in the state. These projects are located on the Gurupura River, Netravati River, Thannir Bhavi Church, Bangra Kuluru, Kulur Bridge, and Jappina Mogaru NH bridge.

Tamil Nadu:-

In Tamil Nadu, the ministry has provided in-principle approval to four floating jetties projects. These projects are located in Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Agni Thertham, and Villoondi Theertham.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has hailed the installation of these eight jetties. The Union Minister also called it a big push for the socio-economic development of the regions of both states. In a statement, Sonowal said, “Our Hon’ble PM lays high emphasis on providing strong connectivity, which is essential for building a developed India, the installation of these jetties will be a big push for socio-economic development of these regions in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and create new avenues for water-related tourism and regional trade with more employment opportunities to the local population.”

About the Sagarmala programme:-

The Sagaramala is one of the flagship programmes of the Government of India. The programme aims to promote port-led development in the country by harnessing India’s 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes. The main focus of the programme is to reduce the logistical cost of a trade. The project has received the approval of the Union Cabinet in March 2015.