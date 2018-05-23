​​​
Bone-chilling video! Man narrowly escapes death while crossing Delhi Metro tracks

delhi metro As per the rules and regulations of Delhi Metro, for drunkenness or for creating a nuisance on the metro railway, a fine of Rs 500 is charged from the person who is found guilty.

Delhi Metro shocker! A CCTV footage released by Delhi Metro, which has gone viral, shows a nail-biting moment in which a man hops onto the train tracks in order to cross from one platform to the other. A Delhi Metro train is standing on the track and just as the man is about to climb on to the platform, it starts moving. The Delhi Metro train driver, showing a commendable presence of mind, is seen applying brakes to save the man. The incident occurred at the Shastri Nagar metro station.

The man who tried to cross the tracks has been identified as a 21-year old man named Mayur Patel. Later, the Delhi Metro authorities fined the man as per their rules and regulations. On being asked about the crazy act, he said that he did not know how to get to the other platform, so, he chose to cross the track by hopping from one platform to the other.

As per the rules and regulations of Delhi Metro, for drunkenness or for creating a nuisance on the metro railway, a fine of Rs 500 is charged from the person who is found guilty. Also, his/her metro ticket/pass is confiscated. This is not the first time for the metro system of the capital city to witness something as crazy as this incident. Earlier too, Delhi Metro has seen many people performing bizarre acts.

Also, the metro system of the capital has witnessed suicides by people jumping in front of running trains. Earlier, in the month of February, a 50-year old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running metro at Janakpuri East metro station.

