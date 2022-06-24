Bihar’s national highway grabs eyeballs for its deplorable state; repair work to begin in two weeks

The government of India has informed through a tweet that the repairing work on the National Highway 227 that goes through Bihar’s Madhubani will be done by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) after the state govt hands over the project to the center. The work on the said project, the tweet said, will begin in two weeks.

This is with reference to “Dainik Bhaskar” report regarding NH 227 (Bihar). The work on NH mentioned in the article will be done by NHAI. However, the road is yet to be handed over by the State Govt. The work on the said project will begin in two weeks. https://t.co/Wr5APximXk — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 23, 2022

The alarming condition of the highway caught the attention of many from the leader of Opposition in the state, Tejashwi Yadav, to netizens after journalist Praveen Thakur of Dainik Bhaskar laid bare pictures of giant craters that cover the full width of the road for as long as the eye can see in his aerial video shot.

The road has been in a state of severe disrepair since 2015. Since then, multiple tenders have been floated to fix it, but all of the contractors left the work unfinished.

Political strategist and a firm critic of Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishore in a Hindi tweet said that the condition of the roads in Bihar is similar to that of the Jungle Raj during the 1990s. He also took a dig at the CM who told the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar.

Two weeks ago, Union Minister for Road Transport and Infrastructure, Nitin Gadkari, had said that the state’s road infrastructure would be on par with that of the US by December 2024. He was speaking at an event in Bihar’s Hajipur, where he dedicated the eastern section of the Mahatma Gandhi Setu to the nation.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar too slammed the state government over the highway filled with potholes.

People are comparing the disastrous condition of the road to the popular TV game show Takeshi’s Castle.