Bihar: Rail-cum-Road Bridge over Ganga inaugurated! From travel time reduction to decongestion, see benefits

Not only the ambitious infra project will reduce travel time, but will also give a boost to tourism, agriculture as well as generate employment opportunities, according to the Union Minister.

Rail-cum-Road Bridge over Ganga River: Historic day for Bihar! Today, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated the much-awaited 14.5 kilometre long ‘Rail-cum-Road-Bridge’ over the Ganga river approach project on NH 333B in Munger, located in the state of Bihar. Gadkari while inaugurating the infra project said the new ‘Rail-cum-Road-Bridge’ on river Ganga has been constructed at a cost of Rs 696 crore on NH 333B and approach road on both sides. Not only the ambitious infra project will reduce travel time, but will also give a boost to tourism, agriculture as well as generate employment opportunities, according to the Union Minister.

One of Bihar’s major tourist and pilgrimage sites, the city of Munger is well known for its rich ancient history, culture, education and commerce. With the construction of this Rail-cum-Road-Bridge, the distance from Munger to Khagaria will be less than 100 kilometres and also, the distance from Munger to Begusarai will be less than 20 kilometres. Thus, according to the minister, there will be a saving of three hours in traveling from Munger to Khagaria – Saharsa and 45 minutes in traveling from Munger to Begusarai – Samastipur. This rail-cum-road-bridge will help decongest traffic jams. Also, fuel will be saved, he mentioned over a Tweet.

Gadkari further said that there will be a boost in the tourism sector, agriculture and industry, which will increase employment opportunities. This newly inaugurated rail-cum-road-bridge project will bring progress and prosperity for the entire region, which will prove to be a milestone in the progress of the state of Bihar and the nation. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his ministry is committed to empowering every city, every village of Bihar with better connectivity.