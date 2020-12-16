Bigger than Singapore, Bahrain! World’s biggest, hybrid renewable energy park in Gujarat to attract huge investment!

The upcoming hybrid renewable energy park, being touted as the world's biggest such facility. (Representative image)

The upcoming hybrid renewable energy park in the district of Kutch, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone, is expected to attract an investment of Rs 1,50,000 crore. Also, it is being said that the project will create employment opportunities for 1 lakh people. Besides the hybrid renewable energy park, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a desalination plant at Mandvi, a 30,000 MW capacity hybrid renewable energy park along the border of Indo-Pak at Khavda, as well as a milk processing and packaging unit at Anjar. The upcoming hybrid renewable energy park, being touted as the world’s biggest such facility, according to a PTI report. It will be capable of producing electricity of 30,000 megawatt or 30 gigawatt, utilizing both wind farms and solar panels installed in one place.

The first of its kind energy project is spread over 72,600 hectares of waste land. It is expected to play a major role in fulfilling the nation’s vision of generating power of 450 gigawatt by the year 2030. The energy park will come up in land of more than 70,000 hectares area, which is equal to the size of countries like Bahrain and Singapore. The upcoming hybrid renewable energy park will be bigger than the biggest metro cities in India.

The project will benefit both farmers and the industry. Also, the project would reduce pollution as it will help in stopping carbon dioxide of 5 crore tonnes entering the atmosphere every year, which is equivalent to planting as many as nine crore trees, he further said. In terms of producing renewable energy, India now ranks fourth in the world and the installed solar generation capacity of the country has risen 16 times in six years, PM Modi said.

The second proposed project, for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone is a 100 MLD desalination plant. To convert sea water into fresh water, this plant is coming up near the coastal town of Mandvi. Once functional, the plant will provide water of 10 crore liters to a population of 8 lakh living in Kutch’s Lakhpat Abdasa, Mandvi, Mundra and Nakhatrana villages. The third project is a milk processing as well as packaging plant at Anjar’s Sarhad Dairy, which is fully automated and will have Rs 2 lakh litres processing capacity per day.