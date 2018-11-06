Big upgrade for transport sector! Modi govt for cable cars to decongest roads, give relief from traffic snarls

Making ropeways and having cable cars, is one way forward, Gadkari said while stressing on the need to cut down road congestion and reduce pollution in cities.

India needs futuristic technology as well as cutting-edge solutions to develop its transport sector, feels Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. Making ropeways and having cable cars, is one way forward, Gadkari said while stressing on the need to cut down road congestion and reduce pollution in cities. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between WAPCOS Limited, a public sector enterprise and Doppelmayr, which is an Austrian company that manufactures ropeways and cable cars as modern transport solutions, to build such infrastructure in India, according to an HT report.

During the event, Gadkari said the step will change the face of urban transport in the country. In foreign countries like Bolivia, Vietnam, Switzerland and others, cable cars and ropeways have already proven to be successful. He further said that with this, both fuel cost and time will be saved and also road accidents in hilly areas will be reduced. According to him, such transport options could also be very useful for tier-two cities. He is also hopeful that once such modes of transportation start, it would encourage people to shift from personal to public transport.

The Transport Ministry in a statement said that the MoU with the Austrian firm includes preparing detailed project reports, feasibility studies, supply of equipment, construction as well as operation and maintenance. Moreover, it will enable the development of ropeway projects in various states using globally accepted standards for passenger safety and reliability, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The Modi government is exploring the use of new types of vehicles like hybrid aeroboats that combine water, land and aviation technology and is capable to run on water, land and air at speeds more than 80 km per hour. In addition to this, the government is also working on bringing new technologies in order to improve transportation facilities and to reduce pollution, said Gadkari and further added that project is also crucial for tourism as well as for the economic development of northeastern states of the country.