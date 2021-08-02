Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL casts first full-height pier near Vapi – details here

This construction milestone has been achieved despite severe shortage of manpower and other logistical challenges: NHSRCL (Photo: Twitter)

On Saturday, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) stated that it has cast the first full height pier on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. The project is also famous as the Bullet Train project. The NHSRCL took an important step forward in its construction work by casting the first full height pier near Gujarat’s Vapi at Chainage 167 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor which will run through 12 stations connecting Maharashtra, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Gujarat, Sushma Gaur, NHSRCL Spokesperson told IANS.

She further added, “The average height of the pier on this corridor is nearly 12-15 metre and the exact height of this pier is 13.05 metres, which is almost equivalent to a four-storey building.” The pier was cast with 183 cubic metres of concrete quantity and 18.820 MT of steel. The special shuttering arrangement in the lift is one of the major features of the corridor providing better quality in eight hours, Gaur further stated.

This construction milestone has been achieved despite severe shortage of manpower and other logistical challenges due to the ongoing pandemic and monsoon season. In the coming months, there will be a number of such piers planned to be cast paving way for the first high speed rail corridor,” she concluded.