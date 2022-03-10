Big update on Indian Railways NTPC recruitment! 20 times unique candidates to be shortlisted

By the first week of April 2022, the revised results of all pay levels are likely to be declared.

Indian Railways RRB Notice: Here’s an announcement for NTPC candidates! The Railway Committee has addressed the concerns of candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories. In terms of Order Number ERB-I/2022/23/06 dated 26 January 2022, the Railway Ministry has constituted a committee in order to examine the concerns of candidates of CEN 01/2019 (Non-Technical Popular Categories) and CEN RRC-01 /2019 (Level 1). According to the ministry, 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted for NTPC and the revised results of all Pay Levels will be declared by the first week of April 2022. Following are some updates announced by the Ministry of Railways:

For CEN 01/2019 (NTPC), 20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted by Indian Railways with Pay Level wise for second stage Computer Based Test.

The ones who have been already declared qualified will continue to remain qualified.

The list of additional candidates getting shortlisted will be notified at each Pay Level.

RRB wise second stage Computer Based Test for each Pay level with all candidates of RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Percentile-based normalization will be done wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise.

There will be only a single stage exam for CEN RRC-01 /2019 (Level 1). There will be no second stage Computer Based Test.

RRC wise Computer Based Test will be held for Level-1.

Wherever the number of shifts involved is more than one, percentile-based normalization will be used.

For different posts of Level 1, medical standards as prescribed in IRMM will be used.

Any available income and asset certificate for candidates, who have applied under EWS, will be considered valid.

Here’s the tentative schedule of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level 1)